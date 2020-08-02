TOP 10: News you may have missed this week

CATCH UP: Here are the 10 stories from the Western Downs region this week. Pic: Supplied

ONCE again our news feeds are flooded with information about COVID-19 and the pandemic that is taking over our communities.

While we will continue to provide you all the latest and up-to-date coronavirus stories, we are also bringing you great news from the Western Downs; Dalby, Chinchilla, Tara and surrounding areas.

Here some of the top stories from the Western Downs you might have missed this week:



Former nurse starts up magical Western Downs Business

THE Western Downs is a hot spot for those wanting to celebrate their special day immersed in country chic vibes - and a local couple from Dalby have decided to make their mark in the industry with a new wedding venue.

Read the full article HERE.

DRUG BUST: Police raid Western Downs homes, charge 22 people

TWENTY-two people have been charged with drug offences in a major drug blitz across Dalby which resulted in meth, cocaine, magic mushrooms being seized before hitting the streets of the Western Downs.

Read the full article HERE.

A WARD WINNER: Dalby cotton grower receives highest honour

COTTON farmer Alexander Stephens said from the moment he was little, he was just “hooked” on farming and cotton.

Weekends and school holidays were spent on his father’s cotton and grain property, and he grew up not just living on the land, but appreciating it and all its challenges and beauty.

Read the full article HERE.

How this Chinchilla couple built their dream business

LIFE partners of 35 years Wendy and Ross Ferguson have put their blood sweat and tears into building a thriving Western Downs business – The Doughnut Hole.

Read the full article HERE.

GALLERY: Addie celebrates being cancer free with softball legends

IT’S not every day the Western Downs town of Tara has Australian sporting royalty visit, it takes something or someone special - and Addie Clay’s cancer free celebration (#fighlikeaddie shirt party) was just the ticket.

Read the full article HERE.

Councillor’s failed push for 10% rate discount



AS FINANCIAL pressure continues to mount on everyday Australians doing their best to get through a global pandemic- a Western Downs councillor made an unsuccessful attempt to increase rate discounts for the region’s ratepayers.

Read the full article HERE.

REVEALED: Police find 50 per cent of motorists had drugs in system

IN A 30 day period, nearly 50 per cent of motorists who were drug tested by Dalby police returned a positive reading for having illegal substances in their system – a “bittersweet” result for local cops.

Read the full article HERE.

Council responds to calls for change to Tara pool upgrades

FARMERS and swim coaches have united to fight council’s plans for a multimillion-dollar upgrade to the Tara Swimming Pool, but what’s causing an emotional splash is the new facility will be half the length.

Read the full article HERE.

Dalby receives highest July rainfall in nearly a decade

IN JUST three days Dalby received more than the monthly rainfall average for July, and experienced the highest July rainfall numbers in seven years.

Read the full article HERE.

Leaders discuss $6B of development for Western Downs

DESPITE many challenges this year, the region’s community leaders are confident the Western Downs is thriving, and still very much “open for business”.

Read the full article HERE.