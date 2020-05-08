Toowoomba murder accused refused bail

BAIL REFUSED: Lynn Fay Anderson, one of the nine people charged with the murder of a Toowoomba woman, has been refused bail.

ONE of the nine people charged with the murder of a regional Queensland woman will remain behind bars.

Lynn Fay Anderson applied for bail at Brisbane Supreme Court on Friday.

She and eight others — Christine Maree Hall, Rhonda Ann Hall, Ty Peter Fing, Ashley Aaron Fing, Rhianna Jade Fing, Jana Leigh Hall, Shiralee Fernando and Joshua James Lingwoodock — have been charged with the murder of Toowoomba mum Debbie Combarngo in 2018.

The group will face a committal hearing on June 20.

Police allege the group attacked Ms Combarngo in her unit and inflicted injuries that caused her death.

Debbie Combarngo.

During the application, Ms Anderson claimed she was not present in the room when the alleged murder took place.

Justice Peter Callaghan said she could still be charged under section eight of the Criminal Code.

The court heard the alleged murder was committed just days after Ms Anderson was released from prison.

Justice Callaghan refused bail, saying Ms Anderson’s criminal history demonstrated “a propensity to flout the authority of court orders”.

