Toowoomba man 'passes away peacefully' after snake bite

TOOWOOMBA'S Roger Taylor, husband of deputy mayor Carol Taylor, has died a week after being bitten by a brown snake on his Vale View property.

Cr Taylor posted on social media saying her husband "passed away peacefully this morning, surrounded by family, in Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital".

"He never regained consciousness following his operation last Saturday after the snake bites," she said.

"He had a near constant stream of visitors, from relations to old friends, and he spent his final hours listening to Slim Dusty and Neil Diamond and all his favourites.

"He was comfortable, well cared for and at peace.

"The family has taken great comfort from every single message of support and love and even if we haven't answered all of them, they have all been gratefully received."

Mr Taylor had been shifting bird netting at the family home on the evening of Friday, January 10, when he was bitten by the snake.

Unaware of the bite, Mr Taylor then travelled into town for a friend's event, where he later collapsed.

He was rushed to Toowoomba Hospital and then flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane, where he underwent surgery.