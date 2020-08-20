Menu
Crime

Toowoomba child pornography distributor locked up

Michael Nolan
20th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
A MAN who used the popular social media app Kik to share child pornography with a group of 16 people, including one who was reportedly a 14-year-old, has been jailed.

Clay William Barden, 28, pleaded guilty in the Toowoomba District Court on June 19 to 40 offences, including eight counts transmitting child exploitation material, 23 counts of transmitting child pornography material, seven counts of use a carriage service to solicit child pornography material and two of possessing child exploitation material

The offending occurred from February to March 2019.

Police arrested Barden on April 7, 2019 and a forensic search of his phone revealed the extent of his offending.

The court heard half the files transmitted or caused to be transmitted by Barden fell within Category 4, a rating reserved for explicit child pornography images and videos.

A mental health report from Dr Wendy Bryant said Barden suffered severe anxiety and depression resulting from an abusive upbringing.

She added that he had made an effort to address his health.

In sentencing Judge Nathan Jarro said Barden's offending was deliberate.

"You specifically joined Kik chat groups with self-explanatory names," he said,

"There is no suggestion that had the offending not been discovered as a result of police intervention that your offending would not have continued.

"You sought out and exchanged images and videos containing child pornography.

"You specifically expressed a preference for material depicting babies or young - very young children."

Barden received a head sentence of two and half years in jail, to be release after serving 10 months.

