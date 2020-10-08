Toothache leads to jail sentence for Tara man

TWO CHARGES: Kevin George Hughes faced Dalby Magistrates Court on two charges. Picture: File

A TOOTHACHE from a Tara man’s partner has led to him being punished with a suspended prison sentence.

Kevin George Hughes’ repeat offending was put on display as he represented himself in Dalby Magistrates Court this week.

The court heard police were conducting patrols along Surat Development Rd in Tara at 4.35pm, and intercepted Hughes for a random drug test.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said Hughes was driving the vehicle with a woman passenger, where he confessed to police he had a disqualified licence.

After tested positive to a relevant drug roadside, Hughes told police he had smoked “two cones” a couple hours prior, and “three cones” the night before.

“He told police he was on his way home from a mate’s house, and his partner had a toothache, so he chose to drive,” senior constable Tahana said.

“A sample of his saliva was sent to Queensland Health, with a certificate being returned showing a positive result for cannabis.”



The court heard when Hughes faced court previously, he was given a suspended jail sentence of three months.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop asked the defendant if he needed legal representation for his matters.

“I probably do your honour, it looks like I’m going on a holiday,” he replied.

He told the court he had no other way of getting home due to his partner being adversely affected by painkillers.

“There’s always another way Mr Hughes when you’ve got cannabis in your system and you’re disqualified,” Magistrate Mossop said.

“Don’t tell me you don’t know anyone who could’ve helped out in any way, shape, or form.

“You’ve taken a chance and you’ve risked it based on the circumstances at the time, that’s really what’s happened.”

The court heard Hughes had been given a three month suspended jail sentence in Ipswich Magistrates Court in 2018, and was disqualified from driving for three years.

“The reality is, you do the crime, you do the time,” Magistrates Mossop said.

Hughes pleaded guilty to all charges, and was fined $300 for drug driving, and disqualified from driving for nine months.

For breaching the court ordered disqualification, he was sentenced to five months imprisonment, but was given immediate parole.

He was disqualified from driving for three years.

Convictions were recorded.