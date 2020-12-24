TOO DRUNK: Alcohol fuelled crimes heard in Dalby court

IN COURT: These are some of the people that faced Dalby Magistrates Court this year. Picture: Facebook

Every week, Dalby Magistrates Court hears offending that occur after too much drinking.

Criminal acts of public nuisance, violence, and stupidity occur almost daily, where people find themselves on the wrong side of the law.

Here is a list of some of the alcohol fuelled crimes heard in Dalby court this year.

CONVICTED



‘Violent, obnoxious drunk’ jailed after six-month spree

Dalby man Brendan Varley. Picture: Facebook

A “violent and obnoxious drunk” was sentenced to prison at the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on Monday after months of terrorising people, parties and police in the country town of Dalby.

Father of five Brendan Varley pleaded guilty to a string of drug and alcohol-fuelled offences, including one count of wilful damage, two counts of breach of bail, three counts of public nuisance, one count of obstructing police, two failures to appear in court, two counts of failing to wear a bicycle helmet, and one count of possession of a clip seal bag suspected of containing drugs.

The spate of offending began on New Year’s Eve, when police were called to reports of a gatecrasher trying to fight party guests.

Varley pleaded guilty AND was sentenced to six months and two days imprisonment, with parole eligibility after two months. He was disqualified from driving for nine months.

Convictions were recorded.

﻿‘You have cost me my job’: Man furious after court takes his licence

Murray McDonnell.

MURRAY Jeffrey McDonnell shook his head in frustration as Magistrate Roger Stark read out his sentence.

On December 29 McDonnell was stopped by police for a random roadside breath analysis where he recorded a rating of 0.171.

McDonnell represented himself in the Dalby Magistrates Court.

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady, told the court that McDonnell is currently residing in New South Wales, Stark was perplexed as to why he was on his way to Tara.

“I was here on holiday” McDonnell told the court.

“I then made the stupid decision to get in the car and drive”

As Magistrate Stark began to read out his sentence, McDonnell became agitated before telling the judge, “you have cost me my job”.

Magistrate Stark told the young service technician that it was his own doing.

“You have put yourself in this position, nobody else,” he said.

McDonnell was fined $1050 for driving under the influence and disqualified for driving for eight months.

A conviction was recorded.

Mum spat on and assaulted Dalby police in 'appalling' attack

Stacey Mary Hill.

HEAVILY intoxicated on gin and high on ice, a Bell mother-of-six went on a “tirade of abuse”, attacking police officers in the dead of night, topping off four months of spiralling after her children were removed from her care.

Stacey Mary Hill cried in Dalby Magistrates Court when police body cam footage showed her spit on and scratch a police officer near the Warrego Highway as they made attempts to arrest her.

Hill pleaded guilty to public nuisance and wilful damage from January 29.

She also pleaded guilty to the events of April 11: assaulting a police officer, obstructing a police officer, serious assault of a police officer by biting or spitting, serious assault of a police officer by biting, spitting etc. while adversely affected in a public place, possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence, and breaching a bail condition.

Hill was sentenced to eight months imprisonment released immediately on parole, and 40 hours of community service to be completed over eight months.

Convictions were recorded.

﻿NOT CONVICTED

Speeding drink driver’s brush with death after dramatic Dalby crash

Boe-Brady Lamb was in court for a drunken crash along Drayton St. Picture: Meg Gannon

A HEAVILY intoxicated Dalby driver was lucky to escape with his life after he smashed into a tree along Drayton St near KFC.

Boe-Brady Lamb faced Dalby Magistrates Court charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle while adversely affected, and driving under the influence liquor on September 1.

Lamb’s wild ride through town came to a dramatic end about 6.45pm, when police heard the sound of screeching tyres and a collision on Drayton St.

Dalby police found the written off silver Holden sedan on the western side of the street, and detected the strong smell of liquor from Lamb.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said the defendant told police he had been drinking earlier in the evening, with a blood test returning a reading of 0.174.

Lamb pleaded guilty and was fined $1000 for dangerously operating a vehicle while adversely affected.

He was then disqualified from driving for six months.

For driving under the influence of liquor, he was fined $800, and disqualified from driving for six months.

Convictions weren’t recorded.

Young man screams rape in drunken tantrum with police

Jacob Patrick Smith leaving Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

A YOUNG man screamed rape at the top of his lungs during a drunken tantrum where he obstructed police after a night out in Dalby.

Hervey Bay man Jacob Patrick Smith faced Dalby Magistrates Court charged with public nuisance in a licensed premises, and obstructing police while adversely affected.

The court heard of the alcohol fuelled night this year about 11pm, when police attended the Russell Tavern in relation to a disturbance.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said they were told about a group of people fighting in Bell Park across the road.

The court heard police saw two men and a woman trying to restrain Smith, with one of the men telling police that Smith was “hurting from too much drink”.

“The defendant became agitated and attempted to run from police towards the train tracks,” senior constable Tahana said.

“Police held concerns for his physical and mental wellbeing, and restrained the defendant.”

Smith was arrested on the spot for being drunk in a public place, which agitated him further.

They tried to speak to him, however he continued to be unreasonable, leaving them with no other choice but to take him to the Dalby police station.

“He then became more uncooperative, and attempted to run again from police, and tried to grip the pole in the undercover area to stop police from moving him,” senior constable Tahana said.

“He continued to resist against police and was placed on the ground and handcuffed, and then began to scream rape multiple times.”

Smith pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 100 hours of unpaid community service for both offences.

Convictions weren’t recorded.

22yo stole $900 in cigarettes from Western Downs servo

BEFORE breaking into a Western Downs service station, Jayden Eric Gahleitner drank four litres of wine, but the liquid courage wasn’t enough as he bolted from the season of the crime and “shat himself” along the way.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana told the Dalby Magistrates Court that at 9am on February 3, Tara police received a call from the BP service station over claims of a break in.

CCTV footage showed the defendant and one other male breaking into the store at 1.30am by prying open the roller door.

The pair went over to the cigarette counter and damaged it to remove the goods.

When an alarm went off in the store, however, Gahleitner bolted from the store and hid in a nearby alley while his accomplice removed 27 packets of cigarettes totalling $949 from the store and left.

That afternoon, police conducted a search warrant on a Milne Street address in Tara where Gahleitner was residing, and located the clothes the defendant was wearing in the CCTV footage.

In an interview, the defendant told police he had consumed “four litres of wine” before breaking into the store, and he “shat himself” when he heard the alarm go off.

Duty lawyer Phil Stainton said the defendant was “very drunk, very stupid” but “very remorseful” for his actions.

The defendant apologised directly to Magistrate Tracy Mossop, and said the behaviour was “very out of character” for him.

Gahleitner pleaded guilty to “enter premises and commit indictable offence by break”.

Magistrate Mossop sentenced him to six months probation, and ordered he undertake a psychological assessment.

No conviction was recorded.

