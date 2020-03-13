Tom remembered for making a lot from a little

VALE: Tom Galvin, who grew up in Chinchilla, sadly passed away last month.

VALE: Tom Galvin, who grew up in Chinchilla, sadly passed away last month.

A LIKEABLE guy who had extreme skills in the pool, this is how Thomas William Galvin will be known by the people who had the pleasure of meeting him.

Tom sadly passed away on Saturday, February 8, at the age of 54.

Tom was born on February 17, 1967; the youngest of 6 children born to Bob and Noela Galvin – Michael, Mary, Margaret, Christopher and Catherine.

Born at 5lbs, he was a pretty small baby. Being a premmie baby, his mother was rushed from their small country town to the closest regional centre.

“Mum never forgot one of the midwives there telling her not to get too attached to Tom as he probably wouldn’t survive,” his sister Mary Valler said.

“She often commented on wanting that nursing sister to see him – her tiny baby who grew to a 6-feet plus strapping healthy man.

“Mummy’s little dolly, which is how our sister Cathy, aged 2, described him, did not stay little for long.”

In his early years, Tom lived in Middle St, Chinchilla.

He went to school at St Josephs’ Convent and completed his schooling at Chinchilla State High School in 1983.

“It is fair to say that Tom actively disliked primary school and regularly got into fights in the playground,” Mary said.

“Mum was constantly sewing on buttons that had been torn off as he got into yet another scrape at school.”

He was an excellent swimmer, loved football and played the drums.

“He held many swimming records during this time at school,” Mary said.

Heavily involved in the Chinchilla Catholic Church, locals remember the reverent altar boy.

After finishing school at 16, Tom went of to study Recreational Studies and it soon came to light for him what his life calling was.

He went into hospitality and became a waiter at five-star hotels, both nationally and internationally. He gained a love for fine wine.

“It was always a mystery where that love came from,” Mary said.

“Considering our mother has never drank alcohol and our father only drank beer.”

Once he started working internationally, Tom gained a real love for travelling and backpacking.

He wound his way through Asia before he ended up in London where, over a tub of Aussie beer, he met the love of his life, Cathryn Hogan.

They remained in love for over 24 years and she became the mother of their three gorgeous girls: Rebecca, Monique and Elliana.

On returning to Australia, Tom dedicated his life to the Queensland Ambulance Service and helped save people’s lives.

He worked as an intensive care paramedic and officer in charge and postings included Moranbah, Cairns, Thursday Island, Beaudesert and the Sunshine Coast.

He also worked in mine sites as a mining and rescue paramedic; and was a senior clinical consultant.

In 2014, Tom obtained a position as an Advanced Health and Safety Specialist, working for the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), based in The Hague, The Netherlands.

“When Tom first mentioned that he may have an opportunity to work and live in Europe, we were all thrilled,” Mary said.

“It would be a tremendous opportunity professionally and for the family.”

He thrived in this new environment, and quickly became well-known.

“We all know he had a strong work ethic, was as honest as the day is long, was loyal to a fault and could be trusted to adhere to the highest standards always.”

To sum up this life, sister Mary would have to say “a lot from a little”.

“He was the little poor kid from the Aussie bush who ended up being of service to a global organisation,” she said.

If you wish to contribute a memory, story or picture of Tom, please do so via email: condolencetom@mail.com before March 18.