She’s in Queensland as husband Tom Hanks shoots his latest film, but Rita Wilson is an artist in her own right and will perform in Brisbane for one night only.
Tom Hanks’ partner Rita Wilson in perforamnce exclusive

by Kylie Lang
14th Feb 2020 7:05 PM
IN AN EXCLUSIVE coup for Brisbane, Rita Wilson, a talented entertainer in her own right and the wife of Hollywood great Tom Hanks, will perform for one night only at the salubrious Emporium Hotel South Bank.

Rita Wilson is coming to Brisbane for a one-night-only performance at Emporium Hotel South Bank.
The singer-songwriter, 63, who's been married to Hanks since 1988 in one of Tinseltown's most enduring partnerships, will share her Southern California rock-meets-Nashville country style of music on March 5 at a dinner in the hotel ballroom.

Wilson, currently on the Gold Coast with Hanks as he films a Baz Luhrmann biopic on Elvis Presley, is a versatile talent.

Last year she was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and released her fourth studio album, Halfway to Home, to rave reviews.

Wilson, a breast cancer survivor and mother of two, has acted in many films including Sleepless in Seattle, with Hanks (1993) and It's Complicated (2009), and produced My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) and Mamma Mia! (2008), among others.

Meryl Streep (left) and Rita Wilson (right) in the film It’s Complicated
She met Hanks while working on the TV comedy Bosom Buddies in 1981.

Since arriving in Queensland late last month, Hanks has happily posed for photos with starstruck locals in restaurants and bars.

Tickets to "A Night with Rita Wilson" are $175 and include a three-course meal and three-hour beverage package. www.emporiumhotels.com.au

The Emporium Hotel South Bank is welcoming Rita Wilson on March 5.
