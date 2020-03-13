Menu
Tom Hanks gives update on recovery while in isolation

by Emily Halloran
13th Mar 2020 12:55 PM
AWARD-winning Hollywood actor Tom Hanks has provided an update on how he and is wife Rita Wilson are recovering in isolation with the coronavirus.

Yesterday Hanks and Wilson were tested positive for coronavirus while filming Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic on the Gold Coast.

The couple are understood to be spending the next two weeks in quarantine at Gold Coast University Hospital.

"Hey folks. Rita Wilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us," Hanks posted.

"We have COVID-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else.

"There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious health illness.

"We are taking it one-day-at-a-time.

"There are thing we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?

"Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx"

 

