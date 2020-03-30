Toilet paper donation for Chinchilla Meals on Wheels

AS TOILET paper aisles lay bare across town because of panic buying, all of Chinchilla Meals on Wheels clients will receive a four pack of toilet paper donated by Woolworths to ensure vulnerable members of the community are getting supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Secretary and Co-ordinator of Meals on Wheels Chinchilla Wendy Boshammer said it was great to see Woolworths step up, and as simple as the gesture is it will brighten their client’s day.

“It’s something so simple that a month ago we wouldn’t have even thought of, whereas now it’s come to appreciating every little thing we’ve got and being grateful for it - because let’s face it, when people start to fight over toilet paper times are tough,” Mrs Boshammer joked.

Mrs Boshammer said Meals on Wheels has always provided a vital service to the community, but it is more important now than ever.

“It’s more than a meal, it is that welfare check, and it is that friendly face with a cheerful grin when everything on the news is doom and gloom,” Mrs Boshammer said.

“We all need someone and that’s where my passion for the job comes into it, in insuring that everybody has someone they can turn to.

“It is depressing times for most people so if we can add that little bit of spark to brighten their day then that’s what we’ll do.

“Most of us have access to family and friends… but for many of our clients that are regarded as shut ins, they don’t have licenses or are relying on other people to do things - they need that extra support.”

Woolworths has delivered more than 75,000 packs of toilet rolls to Meals on Wheels for distribution to elderly across Queensland and New South Wales.

Woolworths Supermarkets Managing Director, Claire Peters said Woolworths is focused on supporting the most vulnerable in the community during these challenging times.

“We are pleased to begin working with Meals on Wheels… to help provide for the elderly and vulnerable in the community,” Ms Peters said.

“Due to the unprecedented demand on certain products in our stores, we’ve heard that many elderly and vulnerable people in the community are missing out on items they may need when they shop.

“While we’ll continue to do our very best to continue restocking our stores, we encourage all Australians to be mindful of those in your community at this time who might need help and ensure that we continue to support each other.”