A toddler has suffered finger injuries in a mower blades incident on Sunday afternoon. FILE PHOTO.
News

Toddler with ‘significant’ injuries from mower blades

Darryn Nufer
24th Jan 2021 6:06 PM
A female toddler has been rushed to Rockhampton Hospital on Sunday afternoon with significant finger injuries after a mower blades incident.

A report from the scene indicated the youngster, believed to be two-years-old, had suffered significant lacerations to three fingers.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to Dairy Inn Rd, Ironpot, at 4.40pm where the toddler had been transported to, following the incident at a private residence in the area.

The QAS spokeswoman said the toddler had sustained a hand injury and was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

