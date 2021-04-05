Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The young boy was taken to hospital after being pulled from the water by bystanders.
The young boy was taken to hospital after being pulled from the water by bystanders.
News

Toddler pulled unconscious from water

by Anton Nilsson
5th Apr 2021 5:27 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A toddler was taken to hospital after an incident at a Sydney beach on Monday.

The boy was pulled unconscious from the water at Clontarf Beach in Sydney's northern beaches area.

Bystanders who came to the boy's aid called emergency services at 2.30pm and NSW Ambulance sent four crews, plus a helicopter.

By the time the boy was put in an ambulance and taken to hospital by road, he was conscious again.

He was taken to Sydney Children's Hospital in an unknown condition.

Originally published as Toddler pulled unconscious from water

accident child drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Western Downs land valued at more than $4 billion

        Premium Content REVEALED: Western Downs land valued at more than $4 billion

        Property Data released by Queensland’s valuer general has revealed land values in the Western Downs has been valued at more than $4 billion, which is a 21.6 per cent increase...

        Rural Darling Downs heavyweight joins real estate agency

        Premium Content Rural Darling Downs heavyweight joins real estate agency

        Property After 33 years in the business, rural real estate agent Errol Luck will be joining...

        Four Daughters’ plan for expansion after battling pandemic

        Premium Content Four Daughters’ plan for expansion after battling pandemic

        Rural Western Downs beef brand Four Daughters has revealed their secrets to success and...

        Teen, woman hospitalised after Warrego Highway rollover

        Premium Content Teen, woman hospitalised after Warrego Highway rollover

        News Two people were transported to hospital following a scary single vehicle crash just...