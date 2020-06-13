Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A North Queensland boy has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a snake.
A North Queensland boy has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a snake.
News

Toddler hospitalised after snake bite

by Shiloh Payne
13th Jun 2020 12:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG boy has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a snake north of Townsville last night.

Paramedics were called to the incident near Hencamp Creek Road in Rollingstone around 7pm where a child, believed to be a toddler, had been bitten by a snake.

The Courier Mail understands the boy stepped on a green tree snake outside.

He was taken to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Toddler hospitalised after snake bite

snake bite

Just In

    Just In

      Cop flashes white power symbol

      Cop flashes white power symbol
      • 13th Jun 2020 10:46 AM

      Top Stories

        Here’s six jobs you could get right now

        Here’s six jobs you could get right now

        News COVID-19 has been wreaking havoc on the economy, but there’s still plenty of jobs to go around.

        Insurer deems gas too risky, pulls farmers cover

        premium_icon Insurer deems gas too risky, pulls farmers cover

        News Farmers across the Western Downs insurance coverage pulled if CSG is operating on...

        QTA boss: Toowoomba Bypass great, but more projects needed

        premium_icon QTA boss: Toowoomba Bypass great, but more projects needed

        News Gary Mahon said more needs to be done to ensure freight efficiency.

        PM apologises for 'no slavery' comments, blasts protestors

        premium_icon PM apologises for 'no slavery' comments, blasts protestors

        Breaking Scott Morrison is updating Australians on the fight against COVID-19