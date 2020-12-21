Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Toddler critical following near drowning

by Kyle Wisniewski
21st Dec 2020 6:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A near drowning on the Gold Coast has resulted in a toddler being rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

Paramedics and High Acuity Response Unit went to the scene off SeaWorld Drive to treat the young girl.

She was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital following the incident at 4:55pm today in a serious condition.

The event follows a lifeguard finding the body of Brisbane resident Alvin Prasad on Mermaid Beach about 9.15am this morning after he went missing during a moonlit swim at Surfers Paradise early on Sunday morning.

kyle.wisniewski@news.com.au


Originally published as Toddler critical following near drowning

More Stories

editors picks near-drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        80+ PHOTOS: Chinchilla racegoers dressed to impress

        Premium Content 80+ PHOTOS: Chinchilla racegoers dressed to impress

        News Punters from the Western Downs and beyond hit the Chinchilla racecourse in style for a special carnival in the lead up to Christmas. SEE ALL THE PHOTOS HERE:

        Border mayhem: Two-hour delays, 16km of congestion

        Premium Content Border mayhem: Two-hour delays, 16km of congestion

        Health Queensland shuts border to Greater Sydney as cases hit 83

        Rifles in hands of criminals after thieves ransack Downs farm

        Premium Content Rifles in hands of criminals after thieves ransack Downs...

        News A family was enjoying its Christmas holiday when thieves stole more than $50,000 in...

        Speedsters clocked at 152km/h on Warrego Hwy

        Premium Content Speedsters clocked at 152km/h on Warrego Hwy

        Crime Two drivers found themselves in hot water when they were recorded driving more than...