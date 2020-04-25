Menu
Paramedics are on scene at a serious traffic crash in Sippy Downs this morning.
Paramedics are on scene at a serious traffic crash in Sippy Downs this morning.
Breaking

Car slams into back of another in serious motorway crash

Eden Boyd
25th Apr 2020 11:19 AM | Updated: 1:29 PM
UPDATE 1.30PM:

MORE details have emerged regarding a serious traffic crash on the Sunshine Motorway this morning. 

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said four passengers were entrapped in their cars following the two-vehicle collision at 10.30am today. 

"One vehicle has rear-ended the second one travelling in an easterly direction," he said. 

The spokesman said it was believed a woman in her 20s was travelling in a blue Mazda 2 hatchback, while a toddler, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 60s were travelling in a white Hyundai. 

It is understood the motorway is still closed. 

UPDATE 12.25PM: 

A WOMAN has been rushed to hospital by paramedics after sustaining serious injuries due to a traffic crash this morning. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the patient in her 20s was transported in an ambulance with a doctor and Critical Care paramedics onboard to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital. 

The patients were transported in a stable condition. 

It is understood police crash investigators are working at the scene while the motorway is blocked. 

UPDATE 12PM: 

THE rescue helicopter called to the scene of a traffic crash on the Sunshine Motorway is now taking flight. 

More to come. 

A rescue helicopter is on scene at crash in Sippy Downs.
A rescue helicopter is on scene at crash in Sippy Downs.

UPDATE 11.35AM: 

A RESCUE helicopter has now been called to a traffic crash at Sippy Downs this morning. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said no patients were trapped in their vehicles, but were still being treated on scene. 

Motorists have reported the southbound lane of the Sunshine Motorway has been closed. 

More to come. 

EARLIER: 

PARAMEDICS are currently on the scene of a serious traffic crash after two vehicles collided on the Sunshine Motorway this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the Sippy Downs accident occurred in the southbound lane at 10.30am.

A female in her 20s sustained leg and pelvic injuries, while a toddler is being treated for injuries to his leg.

The spokeswoman also said a female in her 80s had sustained a chest injury and a female in her 60s had sustained suspected spinal injuries.

"We believe the female in her 20s is serious but stable, but everyone else is stable at this time," the QAS spokeswoman said.

More to come.

