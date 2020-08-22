Menu
CRASH: The child was taken in a critical condition.
Toddler airlifted to hospital after crash 20km out of Dalby

Meg Gannon
by
22nd Aug 2020 7:39 AM | Updated: 8:40 AM
UPDATE - 8.30AM

THREE of the patients in a two-vehicle crash overnight have now been airlifted to hospital. 

The RACQ LifeFlight Helicopter, based in the Sunshine Coast, was tasked at 9.15pm last night to take two more patients to Toowoomba Hospital. 

They were both in a stable condition. 

EARLIER

A TODDLER was airlifted to hospital in Brisbane overnight in a critical condition after a crash 20km out of Dalby. 

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman confirmed paramedics attended a two-vehicle crash on Dalby Cooyar Road at 6.45pm last night. 

Four patients were treated at the scene. 

The boy, who sustained head and arm injuries, was airlifted to Queensland Children's Hospital in a critical condition. 

A man in his 40s was transported to Dalby Hospital with chest, back, and abdominal injuries. 

A man in his 60s was also transported to Dalby Hospital with similar injuries, alongside a man in his 30s with minor injuries. 

They were all transported in stable conditions. 

