Tiny toddlers travel two hours for first ever little athletics

Kids from across Roma, Mitchell and Chinchilla gathered at the Noel Kerr Oval for the 2020 Little Athletics.

KIDS from Chinchilla, Roma, and Mitchell were given the opportunity to have a go at a competitive athletics carnival at the Noel Kerr Oval, with some little athletes travelling over two hours to be there.

Little athletes as young as three years old got to try their skills at high jump, long jump, shot put, discus and sprints for the second time since the annual event rebooted in 2019.

Chinchilla Little Athletics manager Kylie Hindle said 50 little athletes, up to the age of 16, competed this year and it was the first time the three centres met to do the event together.

“Kendal Newton-Smith from Little Athletics QLD was there to help us run the carnival and provide coaching on Sunday,” she said.

Two under 17s athletes Alex Bishop and Tom McCoy battled out for the 100m sprint with a 12.16sec and 12sec time respectively.

The ‘tiny tots’ (aged 3 and 4) also had the opportunity to participate in their first carnival with a short 70m sprint as well as long jump, shot put, and high jump.

And the day was finished up with a fun run over the hurdles for all age groups.