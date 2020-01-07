Menu
Damian Campbell-Davys helped a tiny koala near Nerriga in NSW. Source: Facebook.
Environment

Tiny koala brings smile to truckie’s face

7th Jan 2020 8:53 AM

A TINY koala has brought a smile to a driver's face after it climbed into a water tanker hoping for a drink,

Water tanker driver Damian Campbell-Davys posted photos on Facebook of his visitor, which he has reportedly named "Tiny Arse" after a friend who always wins at the races.

"After the horrors of yesterday if this doesn't put a smile on your face something's wrong," Mr Campbell-Davys wrote on Sunday.

 

Damian Campbell-Davys helped a tiny koala near Nerriga in NSW. Source: Facebook.
The koala pictured in Damian’s truck. Source: Facebook.
The driver told The Sydney Morning Herald that he saw the koala emerge from a row of pine trees in Nerriga, in NSW's south, and spent more than an hour helping it to drink water from his water bottle.

 

The koala drank from Damian’s water bottle for about an hour. Source: Facebook.
Nerriga has been threatened by several blazes including a massive fire last week that burnt 34,000 hectares east of Braidwood, and threatened homes west of Nerriga.

A significant proportion of Australia's koala population have been killed by devastating bushfires that have been burning since October this year.

 

Damian named the koala “Tinny Arse”. Source: Facebook.
It's feared at least half of the koalas on Kangaroo Island, which are the only koalas in the country to be free of chlamydia, were killed during recent fires.

There were an estimated 50,000 koalas on the island, which was razed on Friday by bushfires that tore through 170,000 hectares, or one-third of the island.

Scientists estimate that massive bushfires have killed nearly half a billion native animals in the state of New South Wales alone.

