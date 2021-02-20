Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Anti vax protesters in Brisbane CBD
Anti vax protesters in Brisbane CBD
News

Tinfoil crowns as anti-vaxxers protest COVID vaccine

by Shiloh Payne
20th Feb 2021 2:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Hundreds of people have gathered in Brisbane's City Botanic Garden to protest mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations.

Protesters have been waving flags that say "the people's revolution" and "all vaccines are toxic". They plan to march through the city later today.

Protesters are claiming the COVID pandemic is not real in wild scenes in Brisbane’s City Botantic Garden.
Protesters are claiming the COVID pandemic is not real in wild scenes in Brisbane’s City Botantic Garden.

One man who addressed the crowd told them "there is no real pandemic" and that the COVID vaccine "isn't actually a vaccine".

A woman wearing a crown made from tinfoil said: "Coronavirus is one of the viruses that causes the common cold and there is absolutely no evidence that this particular version of the virus exists."

 

Protesters are opposed to mandatory vaccinations.
Protesters are opposed to mandatory vaccinations.

 

Despite the government repeatedly saying the COVID-19 vaccines will not be mandatory, the protesters are fighting against perceived "medical coercion".

Activist Lisa Townley said the government was coercing Australians into medical procedures, which she said was against the Federal Government's immunisation handbook.

"Our main concern is that our choice is being taken away from us," she said.

"Consent can only be given with undue pressure, manipulation or coercion and that is exactly what they're doing".

"It is our body our choice when it comes to a medical procedure".

 

Pete Evans at the Sydney anti-vaccination protest on Saturday. Picture: Jenny Evans
Pete Evans at the Sydney anti-vaccination protest on Saturday. Picture: Jenny Evans

Similar events are taking place across Australia, with Pete Evans and high profile anti-vaccine influencer Taylor Winterstein attending the Sydney protest.

 

 

Originally published as Tinfoil crowns as anti-vaxxers protest COVID vaccine

anti-vaxxers editors picks portesters protests vaccine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man crushed after rolling quad bike into creek bed

        Premium Content Man crushed after rolling quad bike into creek bed

        News A man has sustained serious injuries after he rolled his quad bike at a private property northeast of Dalby.

        Facebook change ‘will put child abuse reports at risk’

        Premium Content Facebook change ‘will put child abuse reports at risk’

        Technology Planned changes to Messenger could stop child abuse reports: Dutton

        Calls to unmask repeat DV offenders

        Premium Content Calls to unmask repeat DV offenders

        Crime Victims and families call for repeat DV offenders to be unmasked

        ‘He nailed the door shut’: mum killed as children watched

        Premium Content ‘He nailed the door shut’: mum killed as children watched

        Crime Family of slain mum Rachel call for community to join DV fight