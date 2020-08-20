Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two men lost their lives after a boating tragedy. Photo: 9NEWS
Two men lost their lives after a boating tragedy. Photo: 9NEWS
News

Tinana man killed in boating tragedy

Carlie Walker
20th Aug 2020 10:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TINANA man has died in a tragic boating accident in Moreton Bay.

It is understood Darryl Francis, 75, was on the boat with his cousin when the boat capsized yesterday afternoon.

Mr Francis was a well-known Maryborough man who operated a mobile welding business before he retired.

Police were notified of the overturned vessel by a passing boat just after 1pm.

The crew from the passing boat rescued a 70-year-old Alexandra Hills man from the water and started first aid prior to the arrival of emergency services.

He could not be revived and died on scene a short time later.

Mr Francis was flown to hospital where he later died.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

More to come

More Stories

boating accident editors picks moreton bay tinana
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chinchilla man found with drugs set to face court

        Premium Content Chinchilla man found with drugs set to face court

        News AFTER being detained, police allegedly found the man’s drugs stashed in his pocket.

        FULL LIST: The schools with the most suspensions revealed

        Premium Content FULL LIST: The schools with the most suspensions revealed

        Education One school has taken out the top spot for the most suspensions

        Chinchilla father jailed for three years after servo armed robbery

        Premium Content Chinchilla father jailed for three years after servo armed...

        Crime DETAILS: The father-of-two lied about holding a weapon when he robbed a Western...

        Driver fined for leaving car unlocked and key in ignition

        Premium Content Driver fined for leaving car unlocked and key in ignition

        Crime 'Please lock your vehicle, protect yourself and the community'