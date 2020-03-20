Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Coronavirust has created meme madness.
Coronavirust has created meme madness.
Offbeat

Amid panic, time for some well-meming fun

20th Mar 2020 5:35 AM

Coronavirus induced social isolation is now well underway, offices clearing out and employees setting up shop at home in pyjamas with a pet on their lap as they work.

Behind the safety of our laptops we have seen some truly questionable behaviour from anxious shoppers and preppers.

Knife fights over toilet paper, mass purchasing medication we don't even use and the rampant abuse of poor service staff just doing their job.

So, take a break from the news feeds, can check out some coronavirus memes for a laugh.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

coronaviruspromo

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Time for some well-meming fun

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 health humour meme

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chinchilla court implements new procedures amid virus fears

        premium_icon Chinchilla court implements new procedures amid virus fears

        News TODAY the Chinchilla Magistrates Court implemented new procedures to stop the spread of coronavirus.

        New coronavirus powers in place for council election

        premium_icon New coronavirus powers in place for council election

        Council News Coronavirus measures in place for council vote

        ‘I am a new person’: Miracle MS cure advocate tells story

        premium_icon ‘I am a new person’: Miracle MS cure advocate tells story

        News Amanda Weyman-Jones and daughter Chloe travelled to Moscow, Russia in January for a...

        Chinchilla Show latest event to fall victim to coronavirus

        premium_icon Chinchilla Show latest event to fall victim to coronavirus

        News Following the government’s announcement to cancel events with more than 500 people...