Time for answers on government fails

Queenslanders still don't know whether Child Safety officers who failed Mason Jett Lee and Education bureaucrats who bungled the principal search that cost Jackie Trad her ministerial job have been disciplined.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk passed off both investigations to the Public Service Commissioner but the office won't give an update on either, despite Ms Palaszczuk promising two months ago the PSC would finish its work into the Mason case about a month ago.

"There are ongoing matters to be considered and we will not make any further comment at this time," Public Service Commission chief executive Robert Setter said on the Mason case, following the coroner's findings that 21 public servants failed the toddler "in nearly every possible way".

Neither would he give an update on the probe into Education Department staffers blasted by the Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) for interfering, lying and falsifying student enrolment figures in the recruitment of the Inner City South Secondary School principal.

The watchdog found serious cultural issues in its 7-month investigation of the school saga that cleared former deputy premier Jackie Trad of corruption allegations that she'd interfered in the process, but found Fitzgerald-like concerns within the public service.

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington said passing the buck to the Public Service Commissioner on both issues was a failure of leadership to begin with.

"Of course Queenslanders should see the report before the election, anything less is a cover-up," she said.

Meanwhile, the government still hasn't released its latest hospital performance data, despite Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles committing to publish it last month.

The Australian Health Ministers' Advisory Council resolved in March to suspend all national performance reporting because of the COVID pandemic.

However, Mr Miles promised to release the June update on system performance in July.

His office said on Wednesday that work was still not ready.

