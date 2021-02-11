Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
It wasn’t the eye of the tiger but a tooth vets were after when they operated on Taronga Zoo’s tigress Jumilah on Friday.
It wasn’t the eye of the tiger but a tooth vets were after when they operated on Taronga Zoo’s tigress Jumilah on Friday.
Pets & Animals

Tigress Jumilah’s tooth extraction a roaring success

by Kaitlyn Hudson-O’Farrell
11th Feb 2021 7:27 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It wasn't the eye of the tiger but a tooth vets were after when they operated on Taronga Zoo's tigress Jumilah on Friday.

The 17-year-old Sumatran tiger underwent a three-hour regular check-up at the zoo's veterinary clinic, including X-rays and blood work, but needed special surgery after keepers discovered she had a broken tooth.

Taronga Zoo senior vet Larry Vogelnest performs a medical check up and tooth extraction on Jumilah the female Sumatran tiger at Taronga Zoo Wildlife Hospital. Larry checks Jumilah's ears as part of the check up. Picture: Toby Zerna
Taronga Zoo senior vet Larry Vogelnest performs a medical check up and tooth extraction on Jumilah the female Sumatran tiger at Taronga Zoo Wildlife Hospital. Larry checks Jumilah's ears as part of the check up. Picture: Toby Zerna

Taronga senior veterinarian Larry Vogelnest took up the reins as dentist for a 40-minute surgery to pull out the sedated tiger's tooth.

He said the elderly tiger "did well" despite a "lengthy" stint in the dentist's chair.

"In the past few weeks keepers noticed she was having difficulty eating and suspected there was a problem, which turned out to be a broken molar," Dr Vogelnest said.

"It was quite a large tooth at the back and fractured badly, we have no idea how she did it … the procedure was lengthy but went smoothly."

Taronga Zoo senior vet Larry Vogelnest checks Jumilah’s eyes. Picture: Toby Zerna
Taronga Zoo senior vet Larry Vogelnest checks Jumilah’s eyes. Picture: Toby Zerna

Jumilah was sent on her way with some dissolving stitches and painkillers to rejoin Taronga's family of tigers this morning.

Carnivore keeper Rebecca Baldwin said the tiger matriarch had passed her health checks with flying colours apart from the gap where her tooth once was.

"Dental health is really important for all our animals, she's in really good condition for her age, as tigers only live to about 12 in the wild," Ms Baldwin said.

"We'll keep her on soft foods for the next few days as her stitches heal, and she'll get plenty extra from us, which she'll love."

Originally published as Tigress Jumilah's tooth extraction a roaring success

Vet nurse Liz Arthur checks the back paws. Picture: Toby Zerna
Vet nurse Liz Arthur checks the back paws. Picture: Toby Zerna
An x-ray of the tooth needing extraction (centre). Picture: Toby Zerna
An x-ray of the tooth needing extraction (centre). Picture: Toby Zerna
Vet nurse Liz Arthur (left) and graduate vet resident Jess Whinfield prepare Jumilah for an x-ray. Picture: Toby Zerna
Vet nurse Liz Arthur (left) and graduate vet resident Jess Whinfield prepare Jumilah for an x-ray. Picture: Toby Zerna
taronga zoo tiger

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How tightened youth crime laws will change the Western Downs

        Premium Content How tightened youth crime laws will change the Western Downs

        Crime The introduction of tougher youth justice laws to combat repeat offenders has been encouraged in the region following the tragic deaths of four Queensland people in...

        Former Darling Downs business leader in court over child porn

        Premium Content Former Darling Downs business leader in court over child...

        Crime A retired agribusiness bank manager’s ‘dedication’ to collecting child abuse...

        Sorry statistic as young offenders skip meeting victims

        Premium Content Sorry statistic as young offenders skip meeting victims

        Crime One third of restorative justice conferences have not gone ahead

        Court overturns Maranoa Council’s refusal of CSG waste facility

        Premium Content Court overturns Maranoa Council’s refusal of CSG waste...

        News A controversial waste facility in the Maranoa is one step closer to proceeding...