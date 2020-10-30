Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
IN COURT: Peter James Young faced Dalby Magistrates Court on nine charges. Picture: File
IN COURT: Peter James Young faced Dalby Magistrates Court on nine charges. Picture: File
News

Tight lipped offender caught with drugs and stolen compound bow

Sam Turner
30th Oct 2020 11:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A YOUNG Tara man remained tight lipped with police after they uncovered drugs and a stolen compound bow during a raid on his home.

Peter James Young, 23, faced Dalby Magistrates Court after racking up nine charges over the course of a month in the Western Downs.

Young’s first set of charges stemmed from an encounter with police on July 21 about 3pm in Tara, when he was caught driving an uninsured, unregistered, motorbike without a licence.

The court heard a small quantity of marijuana was also found in his possession during a search.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said his vehicle was immobilised after the incident, with him being given a notice to appear for four offences.

His second run in with the law occurred when his Tara address was raided about 4.30pm on August 30, with Young and other people present at the time.

The court heard during the search they located small quantities of marijuana, OxyContin, seeds, an air rifle, several drug utensils, and a compound bow suspected of being stolen.

Senior constable Tahana said Young told police all of the items belonged to him, but refused to answer any further questions, regularly replying with “no comment”.

Police were aware of the stolen compound bow from a break and enter on April 2 this year, with the original offender already charged.

Young had told police he was offered the bow by the offender, with the item then seized by police.

Dalby Magistrates Court. Picture: File
Dalby Magistrates Court. Picture: File

The defendant was given a notice to appear for two counts of drug possession, unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of suspected stolen property, and possession of utensils.

Young’s criminal and traffic history was tendered to the court, with his two last entries relating to dangerous drugs.

Duty lawyer Jessica Hine said the former farm hand had been using marijuana for his stress levels, and said the OxyContin found by police belonged to his father who had passed away two months ago.

She told the court he had been struggling with this, and stated his brother was the only family he had left.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop acknowledged he had been going through a difficult time, however said using drugs to treat his behavioural issues would have harsh long term effects.

Young pleaded guilty to all charges, and was fined $100 for driving unlicensed, and was disqualified from driving for three months.

For driving an unregistered vehicle he was fined $100, and was fined $150 for driving an uninsured motor vehicle.

Convictions were recorded for those offences.

For the weapons charge he was fined $100, with no conviction recorded.

For the possession of drugs, utensils, and suspected stolen property, he was given nine months probation, with no convictions recorded.

dalby crime dalby magistrates court dalby police

Just In

    Tested: The goldilocks SUV

    Tested: The goldilocks SUV
    • 30th Oct 2020 11:05 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Leaders’ last-minute dash through swing seats

        Premium Content Leaders’ last-minute dash through swing seats

        Politics As insiders from both parties grapple with a growing list of seats they could lose, Queensland’s two opposing leaders have mounted a last-gasp blitz of crucial...

        Bush voters furious as postal ballots fail to arrive

        Premium Content Bush voters furious as postal ballots fail to arrive

        Politics Bush voters slam ‘discriminatory’ democracy as postal ballots fail to arrive

        Worker hospitalised: Explosion at Western Downs plant investigated

        Premium Content Worker hospitalised: Explosion at Western Downs plant...

        News WORKPLACE Health and Safety are investigating a serious indecent at a Western Downs...

        UPDATE: Ute broken-down on Warrego has been moved

        Premium Content UPDATE: Ute broken-down on Warrego has been moved

        News THE UTE that stopped on the Warrego Hwy on a bind corner near Dulacca has been...