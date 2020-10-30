Tight lipped offender caught with drugs and stolen compound bow

A YOUNG Tara man remained tight lipped with police after they uncovered drugs and a stolen compound bow during a raid on his home.

Peter James Young, 23, faced Dalby Magistrates Court after racking up nine charges over the course of a month in the Western Downs.

Young’s first set of charges stemmed from an encounter with police on July 21 about 3pm in Tara, when he was caught driving an uninsured, unregistered, motorbike without a licence.

The court heard a small quantity of marijuana was also found in his possession during a search.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said his vehicle was immobilised after the incident, with him being given a notice to appear for four offences.

His second run in with the law occurred when his Tara address was raided about 4.30pm on August 30, with Young and other people present at the time.

The court heard during the search they located small quantities of marijuana, OxyContin, seeds, an air rifle, several drug utensils, and a compound bow suspected of being stolen.

Senior constable Tahana said Young told police all of the items belonged to him, but refused to answer any further questions, regularly replying with “no comment”.

Police were aware of the stolen compound bow from a break and enter on April 2 this year, with the original offender already charged.

Young had told police he was offered the bow by the offender, with the item then seized by police.

Dalby Magistrates Court. Picture: File

The defendant was given a notice to appear for two counts of drug possession, unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of suspected stolen property, and possession of utensils.

Young’s criminal and traffic history was tendered to the court, with his two last entries relating to dangerous drugs.

Duty lawyer Jessica Hine said the former farm hand had been using marijuana for his stress levels, and said the OxyContin found by police belonged to his father who had passed away two months ago.

She told the court he had been struggling with this, and stated his brother was the only family he had left.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop acknowledged he had been going through a difficult time, however said using drugs to treat his behavioural issues would have harsh long term effects.

Young pleaded guilty to all charges, and was fined $100 for driving unlicensed, and was disqualified from driving for three months.

For driving an unregistered vehicle he was fined $100, and was fined $150 for driving an uninsured motor vehicle.

Convictions were recorded for those offences.

For the weapons charge he was fined $100, with no conviction recorded.

For the possession of drugs, utensils, and suspected stolen property, he was given nine months probation, with no convictions recorded.