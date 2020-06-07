Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Marlion Pickett of the Tigers. Picture: AAP
Marlion Pickett of the Tigers. Picture: AAP
AFL

Tigers star Pickett to tell all in new book

by Fiona Byrne
7th Jun 2020 2:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Richmond premiership star Marlion Pickett will tell the story behind his Grand Final fairytale, having signed a book deal for his life story.

Pickett became headline news last year when he made his AFL debut for Richmond in the

Marlion Pickett in action for the Tigers. Picture: Getty Images
Marlion Pickett in action for the Tigers. Picture: Getty Images

Grand Final six days after being best on ground in the club's VFL Grand Final win.

For Pickett, a father of four, that week of glory had been years in the making as he suffered injuries, a tragic death in the family and rebuilt his life after time in jail.

"I couldn't change my past but I could change me.

"Family is the most important thing to me, and football gave me a second family," said Pickett.

The book, titled Belief, will be released by Simon & Schuster in November.

fiona.byrne@news.com.au

Originally published as Tigers star Pickett to tell all in new book

More Stories

afl afl grand final 2019 book launch marlion pickett richmond

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Racing Queensland eases restrictions for local race meets

        premium_icon Racing Queensland eases restrictions for local race meets

        News Up to 20 patrons will be allowed in the grounds.

        Cattle roaming on highway following truck rollover

        premium_icon Cattle roaming on highway following truck rollover

        Breaking The incident occurred 3km West of Miles and involved a driver and cattle.

        ‘Not our first rodeo’: Maranoa MP praises region for COVID recovery

        premium_icon ‘Not our first rodeo’: Maranoa MP praises region for COVID...

        News “There has been stronger resilience in the regional communities than what I’ve seen...

        Roads, jobs, power: Leahy’s priorities

        premium_icon Roads, jobs, power: Leahy’s priorities

        News Ann Leahy has outlined her priorities as Queensland amps up for an October...