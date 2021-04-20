Thriving Chinchilla business looking for new team members

APPLY NOW: Domino's Pizza is on the hunt for workers at its Chinchilla Store. Pic: Supplied

Global pizza giant, Domino’s reached record sales during the COVID-19 pandemic, with local stores across Australia looking for extra staff to keep up with demand – including Chinchilla.

APPLY NOW: Domino's Pizza jobs are up for grabs in Chinchilla. Pic: Supplied

Domino Chinchilla franchisee Alyson Horne said she was humbled to be in the position to give those looking for work the opportunity to do so.

“As a small-business owner, I am proud to be able to provide jobs in our local community, especially at a time where so many people are out of work,” she said.

“Domino’s is a people-first business and our stores are a great place to gain important life skills and grow both as an individual and professionally.

Ms Horne said she strongly encourages anyone to apply, weather they’re out of work, looking to charge careers, or even looking for their very first job.

“There really is something for everyone at Domino’s, and we look forward to welcoming new faces to our team,” she said.

DELIVERY: 2020 Shift runner Lucie Nielsen delivering pizza to the staff at Action Health Pharmacy Chinchilla. Pic: Supplied

Dominos has been expanding their workforce across Australia, employing up to 2500 new team members during 2021.

The company recorded breaking growth of $3.37b in August 2020, as pandemic restrictions forced takeaway food sales to skyrocket.

If you’re interested in working in a fast paced, challenging, and fun environment, click HERE.