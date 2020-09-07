Menu
Three NSW emergency workers test positive

by Hannah Moore
7th Sep 2020 11:29 AM

 

 

There have been four new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in New South Wales up to 8pm on Sunday, including three healthcare workers.

Just one of Monday's new cases is a returned traveller in hotel quarantine, while of the other three, one worked at Concord Repatriation General Hospital's Emergency Department and the other two worked at Liverpool Hospital's Emergency Department.

The patient at Concord worked from 7pm on Sepember 1 to 7am September 2 while potentially infectious, and the two at Liverpool Hospital worked on September 2, 3 and 4.

All workers reported having no symptoms while at work and wore personal protective equipment (PPE) while caring for patients.

A visitor to a patient at the Concord ED on September 1 also tested positive overnight.

Patients considered close contacts and all staff working at Concord and Liverpool EDs at the same times as the positive cases are being isolated and tested. Investigations into the source of these infections are ongoing.

Two Sydney schools were closed for cleaning on Monday after students at both tested positive for coronavirus.

At Kincoppal Rose Bay high school, two Year Seven students tested positive, and another student at Lidcombe Public School also tested positive to the virus.

More to come

Originally published as Three Sydney ED workers test positive

