Three seriously hurt in stabbings overnight
Two men have been hospitalised after they were allegedly stabbed with a knife in the Southern Downs overnight.
Police were called to a home on Alice St in Stanthorpe about 2.20am where two men had sustained serious chest and back wounds.
A crime scene was declared at the home and at another home on Wallangarra Rd where it's believed an initial altercation with another man took place.
Police arrested a 21-year-old man nearby the Wallangarra Rd home.
He has not yet been charged and is assisting police with inquiries.
The two injured men were taken to Stanthorpe Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Meanwhile in East Toowoomba, a man was taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a serious but stable condition after he was allegedly stabbed with a knife at a home about 2.18am.
Police said those involved are known to each other and investigations are ongoing.
