Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Three seriously hurt in stabbings overnight

by Danielle O’Neal
28th Feb 2021 10:14 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two men have been hospitalised after they were allegedly stabbed with a knife in the Southern Downs overnight.

Police were called to a home on Alice St in Stanthorpe about 2.20am where two men had sustained serious chest and back wounds.

A crime scene was declared at the home and at another home on Wallangarra Rd where it's believed an initial altercation with another man took place.

Police arrested a 21-year-old man nearby the Wallangarra Rd home.

He has not yet been charged and is assisting police with inquiries.

The two injured men were taken to Stanthorpe Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Meanwhile in East Toowoomba, a man was taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a serious but stable condition after he was allegedly stabbed with a knife at a home about 2.18am.

Police said those involved are known to each other and investigations are ongoing.

Originally published as Three seriously hurt in stabbings overnight

editors picks qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GRANTS: $21k in drought relief for Western Downs towns

        Premium Content GRANTS: $21k in drought relief for Western Downs towns

        News Miles, Drillham, and Warra have been successful in securing $21k to help relieve the pressures of drought. FULL DETAILS:

        Western Downs residents set to travel for COVID vaccine

        Premium Content Western Downs residents set to travel for COVID vaccine

        Health Federal Regional Health Minister Mark Coulton said rural and remote Queenslanders...

        Humungous grants for Darling Downs and southwest community groups

        Premium Content Humungous grants for Darling Downs and southwest community...

        News Hundreds of thousands of dollars are being spent on community groups and councils...

        Identities of men who allegedly held up Maranoa servo revealed

        Premium Content Identities of men who allegedly held up Maranoa servo...

        News The two men who have been charged with allegedly robbing a Warrego Highway servo...