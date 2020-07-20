Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Three stranded passengers were brought safely back to shore after one of their jetskis took on too much water off Noosa on Sunday. Photo: Surf Life Saving Queensland
Three stranded passengers were brought safely back to shore after one of their jetskis took on too much water off Noosa on Sunday. Photo: Surf Life Saving Queensland
News

Three rescued after jetski incident off Noosa

Ashley Carter
20th Jul 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Three people were rescued off Noosa on Sunday after they let off flares when one of their jetskis took on too much water.

According to Surf Life Saving Queensland, the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter was tasked by police and found two jetskis and three stranded passengers.

Twin Waters West: What we know about recommendations

Concerns stadium crowd could burst Coast's safe COVID bubble

The helicopter guided the Coast Guard to the stranded jetski for assistance, and everyone was safely returned to shore.

It came after two teenage boys were rescued from the cliffs of Point Cartwright on Saturday afternoon. One was taken to hospital with a shoulder injury and the other escaped unharmed.

Community Newsletter SignUp
jetski jetski rescue noosa coast guard surf life saving queensland
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Updated list of Dalby drug dealers

        premium_icon NAMED: Updated list of Dalby drug dealers

        Crime HERE is an updated list of drug dealers who faced court from Dalby and surrounds.

        Woman charged with punching, biting security guard

        premium_icon Woman charged with punching, biting security guard

        News A 19-YEAR-OLD woman has been charged with a number of offences

        REVEALED: Full list of Dalby’s most shocking attacks this year

        premium_icon REVEALED: Full list of Dalby’s most shocking attacks this...

        Crime HERE is who to look out for on the streets of Dalby.

        How this Dalby dad overcame his diabetes diagnosis

        premium_icon How this Dalby dad overcame his diabetes diagnosis

        Health HIS life may look a little different now but here’s how he has overcome the...