Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Three people are in hospital following a severe crash at Federal, south of Gympie this afternoon. Picture: Zizi Averill
Three people are in hospital following a severe crash at Federal, south of Gympie this afternoon. Picture: Zizi Averill
News

Three people in hospital after crash carnage south of Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
20th Mar 2021 1:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Three people are in hospital after a nasty single vehicle crash at Federal, south of Gympie, on Saturday afternoon.

MORE: Driver done for DUI twice in eight days at Rainbow Beach

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on the Old Bruce Highway at about 11.32am, and initial reports indicated some of the occupants may have been trapped inside.

A Queensland Ambulance Service statement confirmed three patients were taken from the scene to Gympie Hospital for further treatment.

All three patients were in a stable condition.

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

breaking news gympie crashes gympie news
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GRANTS: 23k for Western Downs grassroots community programs

        Premium Content GRANTS: 23k for Western Downs grassroots community programs

        Council News The council allocated $23300 to grassroots community events and programs as part of their latest grants round. Here’s who made the cut:

        Youth crim released after robbing Toowoomba war veteran

        Premium Content Youth crim released after robbing Toowoomba war veteran

        Crime A young man who broke into the home a of 98-year-old Toowoomba war veteran, was...

        Reason for Western Downs vaccine snub revealed

        Premium Content Reason for Western Downs vaccine snub revealed

        Health The Australian Department of Health has revealed why residents in the region can...

        Rich list: QLD’s billionaires revealed

        Premium Content Rich list: QLD’s billionaires revealed

        Business Meet Queensland’s 11 billionaires