Three people flown to hospital after horrific head on crash

FLOWN TO HOSPITAL: Three rescue helicopters have airlifted injured patients to hospital following a serious crash in Millmerran. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight

Three people have been flown to hospital following a horrific head on collision south of Dalby.

It's believed a vehicle had been travelling along Turallin Road just after 2pm on March 23 when the driver stopped at a stretch, which appeared to be flooded.

A vehicle which was reportedly travelling in the opposite direction then hit the stationary car head-on.

Fire crews, paramedics, and police worked desperately to free three people from the wreckage.

A Brisbane and Toowoomba RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter attended the scene, with the help of a Queensland Government Air helicopter.

A woman in her 20s suffered chest and head injuries and was flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

A man in his 20s was also flown to the Princess Alexandra hospital with head and spinal injuries, while a woman in her 30s was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital with a head injury.

All three patients were in serious conditions.

