Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FLOWN TO HOSPITAL: Three rescue helicopters have airlifted injured patients to hospital following a serious crash in Millmerran. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight
FLOWN TO HOSPITAL: Three rescue helicopters have airlifted injured patients to hospital following a serious crash in Millmerran. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight
News

Three people flown to hospital after horrific head on crash

Sam Turner
23rd Mar 2021 5:43 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Three people have been flown to hospital following a horrific head on collision south of Dalby.

It's believed a vehicle had been travelling along Turallin Road just after 2pm on March 23 when the driver stopped at a stretch, which appeared to be flooded.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

A vehicle which was reportedly travelling in the opposite direction then hit the stationary car head-on.

Fire crews, paramedics, and police worked desperately to free three people from the wreckage.

A Brisbane and Toowoomba RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter attended the scene, with the help of a Queensland Government Air helicopter.

A woman in her 20s suffered chest and head injuries and was flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

A man in his 20s was also flown to the Princess Alexandra hospital with head and spinal injuries, while a woman in her 30s was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital with a head injury.

All three patients were in serious conditions.

Follow the Dalby Herald on Instagram @dalbyherald and Twitter @DalbyHerald

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

millmerran crash qas qfes qps racq lifeflight

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two men fined after alleged taxi-cab brawl

        Premium Content Two men fined after alleged taxi-cab brawl

        Crime Two men involved in an alleged fight while waiting for a cab outside a Dalby pub have been given hefty fines for their trouble.

        ‘Suspicious’ Dalby house fire obliterates garage, vehicles

        Premium Content ‘Suspicious’ Dalby house fire obliterates garage, vehicles

        News Emergency services were on scene at a reported house fire early this morning, with...

        Premier’s private email scandal deepens

        Premium Content Premier’s private email scandal deepens

        Politics Calls for review into private email secrecy

        Wooden bridge on Western Downs road to be replaced

        Premium Content Wooden bridge on Western Downs road to be replaced

        News A major link between Roma and the Western Downs will experience some roadworks as...