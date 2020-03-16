Three new COVID-19 cases in region as virus reaches Oakey

FILE PHOT: Coronavirus has reached the town of Oakey.

DARLING Downs Health has confirmed two cases of COVID-19 in the town of Oakey.

The cases are two of three new cases across the Darling Downs Health region today.

It brings the number of positive COVID-19 tests in the region to 31.

The cases are split between Toowoomba, Kingaroy, Miles, Warwick, and Oakey.

The health service said there have been 26 confirmed cases in Toowoomba, one in Kingaroy, one in Warwick, one in Miles, and two in Oakey.

Queensland-wide, the tally of COVID-19 cases now sits at 743.

Darling Downs Health said the community can rest assured that contact tracing is underway, which means the service is directly contacting people considered to be at risk.

Drive-through testing: Coronavirus drive-through testing at Baillie Henderson Hospital, Toowoomba.