Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CANCELLED: There is a growing number of Western Downs Events that are being cancelled due to the growing health concerns.
CANCELLED: There is a growing number of Western Downs Events that are being cancelled due to the growing health concerns.
News

Three more events cancelled in the Western Downs

Zoe Bell
17th Mar 2020 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Last week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison effectively banned all events of more than 500 people.

With multiple events already been cancelled including the Big Skies Festival and Dalby Picnic races, due to coronavirus pandemic, three additional Western Downs Events were added to the growing list overnight.

1. Riverina Wandoan Cup Race Day 2020

Originally scheduled to be held on Saturday, it was announced on Facebook that the coronavirus has had an impact on organisers being able to host the event this weekend.

The event has now been postponed until 2 May 2020.

“In good news, we have been able to secure The Viper Creek Band on 2 May 2020,” the post said.

2. Pitch Challenge 2020 – The Finals

Listening to aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their idea for a new product, service or business in a shark style competition unfortunately won’t be option for the public this year.

Western Downs Business Navigators announcing the evening event this Thursday has been cancelled.

“The show goes on though! Pitching and judging are scheduled for Thursday – like Dancing with the Stars and professional sports it will just be without an audience,” the post said.

“We look forward to announcing the winners on Thursday afternoon.”

3. 2020 Wandoan Show

AFTER closely monitoring and evaluating developments regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Wandoan Show Society have decided to cancel the upcoming show.

The Wandoan Show Executive Committee said via Facebook that it has been a tough decision.

“We care about our community too much to expose you to any unnecessary risk,” the post said.

cornavirus covid-19 western downs events

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chinchilla residents reveal what they would do as mayor

        premium_icon Chinchilla residents reveal what they would do as mayor

        News From free loo rolls for the elderly, to creating more local jobs - Chinchilla residents reveal what they would do as mayor.

        Farmers paid just 25 cents per hectare to save our wildlife

        premium_icon Farmers paid just 25 cents per hectare to save our wildlife

        News 500-plus outraged landholders begging govt for help

        War room activated as Qld goes into code red

        premium_icon War room activated as Qld goes into code red

        News Health Minister slams ‘selfish’ panic buyers, Qld records seven new cases

        Grim reality of lockdown in Australia

        Grim reality of lockdown in Australia

        News “Flattening the curve” by isolation will save lives but at a cost