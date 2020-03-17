Three more events cancelled in the Western Downs

CANCELLED: There is a growing number of Western Downs Events that are being cancelled due to the growing health concerns.

Last week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison effectively banned all events of more than 500 people.

With multiple events already been cancelled including the Big Skies Festival and Dalby Picnic races, due to coronavirus pandemic, three additional Western Downs Events were added to the growing list overnight.

1. Riverina Wandoan Cup Race Day 2020

Originally scheduled to be held on Saturday, it was announced on Facebook that the coronavirus has had an impact on organisers being able to host the event this weekend.

The event has now been postponed until 2 May 2020.

“In good news, we have been able to secure The Viper Creek Band on 2 May 2020,” the post said.

2. Pitch Challenge 2020 – The Finals

Listening to aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their idea for a new product, service or business in a shark style competition unfortunately won’t be option for the public this year.

Western Downs Business Navigators announcing the evening event this Thursday has been cancelled.

“The show goes on though! Pitching and judging are scheduled for Thursday – like Dancing with the Stars and professional sports it will just be without an audience,” the post said.

“We look forward to announcing the winners on Thursday afternoon.”

3. 2020 Wandoan Show

AFTER closely monitoring and evaluating developments regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Wandoan Show Society have decided to cancel the upcoming show.

The Wandoan Show Executive Committee said via Facebook that it has been a tough decision.

“We care about our community too much to expose you to any unnecessary risk,” the post said.