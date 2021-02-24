Menu
Three men have been injured in a morning crash.
News

Three men injured in early morning rollover

Crystal Jones
24th Feb 2021 6:56 AM
Three men have been injured following a rollover this morning.

According to the Queensland Ambulance Service, the incident happened on Kevin Livingston Drive, Isis Central, at 5.38am.

A man in his 60s is being treated for spinal precautions, a man in his 20s is suffering a head injury and a second man in his 20s with spinal precautions and upper limb injuries.

A single vehicle was involved in the crash.

Crews are still believed to be on scene at time of publishing.

traffic crashes
Bundaberg News Mail

