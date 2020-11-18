Menu
CAR VS TREE: Three men hospitalised after crashing into tree in Miles. Pic: Supplied
CAR VS TREE: Three men hospitalised after crashing into tree in Miles. Pic: Supplied
Three men hospitalised after crashing into tree

Peta McEachern
18th Nov 2020 12:28 PM
THREE men have been taken to hospital after the car they were travelling in along Old Cameby Rd in Miles crashed into a tree when the driver lost control.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said all three men were taken to Miles Hospital in a stable condition.

“(They) were transported… at 7.49pm. One patient sustained a head injury, one a leg injury and the other was taken with minor injuries,” she said.

A Queensland police spokesman said the driver had blood taken to determine if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, which is a part of normal procedures.

