CAR VS TREE: Three men hospitalised after crashing into tree in Miles. Pic: Supplied

THREE men have been taken to hospital after the car they were travelling in along Old Cameby Rd in Miles crashed into a tree when the driver lost control.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said all three men were taken to Miles Hospital in a stable condition.

“(They) were transported… at 7.49pm. One patient sustained a head injury, one a leg injury and the other was taken with minor injuries,” she said.

A Queensland police spokesman said the driver had blood taken to determine if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, which is a part of normal procedures.