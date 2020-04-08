Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Quarantine kids: Three rushed to hospital over virus fears

8th Apr 2020 4:58 AM

 

Three children reportedly sick with COVID-19 have been rushed from Sydney's Hilton hotel to hospital while undergoing a quarantine. 

Pictures from Tuesday evening around 10pm show the three children taken in ambulances from the hotel by emergency service workers in protective equipment. Their parents and siblings also got into waiting cars.

A police source told the Mail Online the children were bound for Royal Prince Alfred hospital for coronavirus treatment.

The Hilton is one of the hotels housing hundreds of Australians that have been forced to quarantine for 14 days after arriving home from overseas.

There is little concrete data on how COVID-19 affects children however it's thought they are less susceptible to the disease or suffer a milder version. In Australia there have been less than 100 cases involving children aged 0-9 years old.

It comes as 13 NSW suburbs will see an increase in testing for COVID-19 due to an unknown source of community transmission that is seeing case numbers rise. They include wealthy Sydney beachside suburbs of Waverley and Manly, where pictures recently showed people flouting social distancing rules. 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health quarantine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Serial drug driver slammed by magistrate in Chinchilla

        premium_icon Serial drug driver slammed by magistrate in Chinchilla

        News A YOUNG Chinchilla man hasn’t learnt his lesson, being pulled over while high on drugs for the second time in six months.

        MP tells visitors: ‘don’t come out west for Easter’

        premium_icon MP tells visitors: ‘don’t come out west for Easter’

        News Why this MP is warning Queenslanders against travelling west for the Easter break.

        Teenager injured after trail bike crash

        premium_icon Teenager injured after trail bike crash

        News A teenager suffered injuries after losing control of his trail bike.

        Cancelled rural shows to get financial boost

        premium_icon Cancelled rural shows to get financial boost

        News Local shows which were cancelled due to COVID-19 will gain access to grant...