Three kids busted stealing a car

BUSTED: Three juvenile boys have been charged in Chinchilla after a car was stolen in Chinchilla.. Pic: Trevor Veale

THREE kids have been charged for the most recent car theft in Chinchilla – following a spate of car thefts that continues to plague the town on a monthy basis.

A Holden Commodore was stolen from Mackie Street in Chinchilla Friday night, January 10.

The 2009 maroon Holden Commodore was later found on Little Street on Saturday, January 12, by local police.

A spokeswoman for Queensland Police said it is alleged the juveniles broke into a house and stole the car keys.

“The house was locked and secured at the time,” the spokeswoman said.

The owner of the car had woken up and was getting ready for an appointment, but she couldn’t find her car keys, said the spokeswoman.

“The vehicle has been parked outside… she realised it had been stolen and reported it to police,” she said.

A 15-year-old boy and two 16-year-old boys were charged at 1pm Monday, January 13, with two counts of receiving tainted property, two counts of unlawful use of a vehicle, and two counts of committing burglary.