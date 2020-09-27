Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Three men have been taken to hospital following two separate motorbike crashes in the region. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
Three men have been taken to hospital following two separate motorbike crashes in the region. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

Three injured as crews race to hinterland motorbike crashes

Ashley Carter
27th Sep 2020 12:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Three men have been hospitalised following two motorbike crashes around the Sunshine Coast on Sunday.

Just before 10am, emergency services were called to a two-vehicle motorbike crash on Peachester Rd, Peachester.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said it appeared the two motorbikes had collided on the hinterland road.

Critical care paramedics treated the riders at the scene before taking them both to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment.

REPLAYS: Sunshine Coast hockey senior grand finals

Heart-stopping hockey finals have coaches hungry for more

A man in his 30s suffered lower limb injuries and was in a stable condition, and a man in his 60s suffered significant lower limb injuries and was in a serious but stable condition.

Earlier at Coles Creek, southeast of Gympie, a man in his 60s suffered significant injuries in a separate single-motorbike crash.

Paramedics and the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter were called to the crash about 9.30am on the Old Bruce Highway and Carlson Rd.

It's believed the rider lost control of the bike after veering onto gravel.

Police closed the stretch of road as the aeromedical crew landed and treated the man.

The man was flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital and was in a serious but stable condition.

Community Newsletter SignUp
coles creek rd motorbike crash peachester racq lifeflight rescue
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman flees Roma on hotel fraud charges

        Premium Content Woman flees Roma on hotel fraud charges

        Crime DALBY Magistrates Court heard of the troubled few weeks a 47-year-old woman had after she fled the Maranoa town following a dispute at a hotel.

        Gofundme page set up in honour of fatal car crash victim

        Premium Content Gofundme page set up in honour of fatal car crash victim

        News The 31-year-old man was killed in a car crash near Cecil Plains.

        New outdoor space delivered for Tara Library

        Premium Content New outdoor space delivered for Tara Library

        News LIBRARY goers can now enjoy their favourite novel in the sun thanks to a new...

        ‘RIP mate’: Cecil Plains crash victim remembered

        Premium Content ‘RIP mate’: Cecil Plains crash victim remembered

        News FRIENDS have spoken about the shock of losing a mate in the prime of his life.