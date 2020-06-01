Menu
Police arrest four after a large brawl in Dalby.
Three to face court after large brawl

Michael Nolan
1st Jun 2020 8:48 AM
DALBY police charged four people after a large brawl on the corner of Bagot St and Arthur St.

Police received multiple calls to the large disturbance at about 3pm on May 14.

Officers arrested a 31-year-old Dalby man yesterday and held him in the watch house overnight to appear in Dalby Magistrates Court today.

He is charged with one count of affray.

A 14-year-old Dalby boy will appear in the Childrens Court today charged with possessing a knife in public, going armed to cause fear, obstructing police and public nuisance.

A 41-year-old Dalby man will face the magistrate on June 23 charge with public nuisance, common assault, affray and obstructing police.

Police also arrested a 16-year-old Dalby boy who was cautioned under the Juvenile Justice Act.

