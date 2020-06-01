Three to face court after large brawl
DALBY police charged four people after a large brawl on the corner of Bagot St and Arthur St.
Police received multiple calls to the large disturbance at about 3pm on May 14.
Officers arrested a 31-year-old Dalby man yesterday and held him in the watch house overnight to appear in Dalby Magistrates Court today.
He is charged with one count of affray.
A 14-year-old Dalby boy will appear in the Childrens Court today charged with possessing a knife in public, going armed to cause fear, obstructing police and public nuisance.
A 41-year-old Dalby man will face the magistrate on June 23 charge with public nuisance, common assault, affray and obstructing police.
Police also arrested a 16-year-old Dalby boy who was cautioned under the Juvenile Justice Act.