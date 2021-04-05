Three charged after stolen car smashes into police cars

Three people have been charged following an alleged car theft.

Three people have been charged following an alleged car theft.

THE overnight pursuit of a stolen car came to a dramatic end when it smashed into several police vehicles before stopping.

Three people were arrested and three police cars damaged after the allegedly stolen car was spotted driving in Ipswich.

Police tracked the white Subaru Liberty from Ipswich to the Gold Coast before laying stingers on Musgrave Ave, Coolangatta at 9.50pm.

After noticing the car travelling westbound on the Logan Motorway, Carole Park, police tracked it as it drove through Tivoli, along Francis St and Mt Crosby Rd before travelling east on the Warrego Hwy.

LOCAL NEWS: Woman hospitalised after car smash into pole

After passing over police stingers, the car's tyres began to deflate but allegedly continued to drive for another 10 minutes.

Colliding with police cars, the car stopped at the intersection of West Burleigh Road and Gold Coast Highway at Burleigh Heads around 10pm.

A 21-year-old Northgate man was charged with one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, disqualified driving, false plates attached, fraud and stealing alternatively receiving stolen property.

LOCAL NEWS: Rainy Easter to develop into wet week for Ipswich

A 24-year-old Northgate woman was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possession of a dangerous drug, and fail to dispose of a syringe.

The pair is due to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court on April 5.

A 16-year-old Northgate girl was also charged with one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and is due to appear in Southport Children's Court.

The car is believed to have been stolen from a Collingwood Park address on March 18.

Police are seeking information and dashcam footage from anyone who witnessed the car.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.