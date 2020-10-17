Menu
TIME TO HOLIDAY: Over 6,000 Queenslanders entered a competition to 'Win a Long Weekend in the Western Downs' this month.
Travel

Thousands go into the draw for Western Downs holiday

Sam Turner
17th Oct 2020 12:00 PM
A HOLIDAY competition in the Western Downs attracted more than 6,000 Queenslanders, showing promising signs for accommodation businesses affected by coronavirus travel restrictions.

Organised by Business Navigator Western Downs and supported by Shell’s QGC business, 45 lucky entrants won a 3-night long weekend stay at any hotel, motel, caravan park or retreat in the Western Downs.

The Business Navigator Western Downs team were impressed with the level of interest shown by Queenslanders in taking a trip to the region.

Business Coach’s Ariane de Rooy said the funding boost has not only helped accommodation providers, but has also resulted in tourist dollars being spent with hospitality venues and retailers.

“The high response rate to this competition is a real positive for the Western Downs and should encourage more Queenslanders to travel and experience a holiday close to home, boosting jobs in our region and showcasing the beauty and history we have to offer,” she said.

The Laurels of Chinchilla has been a popular choice with owner Shara Fuller delighted to welcome visitors to the region.

“It’s exciting to see the bookings coming in, it’s such a beautiful time of year to visit the Western Downs and it’s is a great destination being only a three-hour drive from Brisbane,” she said.

“We are ready to welcome guests”

