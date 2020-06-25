Menu
Chelsea Marie Evans, 20, pleaded guilty to a string of stealing charges.
‘Thoughtless’ thief jailed for break-ins, car theft

lucy rutherford
25th Jun 2020 8:00 PM
A ‘THOUGHTLESS’ woman has been ordered to serve more jail time for breaking into a local hotel and stealing money only two days before she was sentenced for a robbery charge.

Chelsea Marie Evans, 20, pleaded guilty by video link in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court today to multiple charges of stealing and enter premises and commit indictable offence. She had been in custody since February 17.

Police prosecutor Stephen Potter told the court Evans had committed multiple thefts, including stealing bottles of alcohol from Maroochydore Liquorland, stealing money from a local hotel and breaking into a residence, taking the house owner’s car keys and stealing the car.

“This defendant has committed three separate offences relating to entry of properties and on one of these occasions the defendant was on bail for robbery,” he said.

“The defendant has broken into the victim’s dwelling and stolen property including car keys and entry key to an underground carpark where the vehicle was stolen.”

The court also heard Evans had stolen fuel and obstructed a police officer.

He submitted a jail sentence of 15 months would be suitable which took into account Evans’ recidivist criminal history, as well as her youth.

The court also heard that two days before Evans was sentenced for a robbery offence she broke into the Nambour Commercial Hotel and stole money from the till.

Evans was sentenced to two years and six months’ jail for the robbery offence in the Maroochydore District Court last December.

Duty lawyer Michael Robertson told the court Evans was addicted to meth and alcohol which was one of the reasons she had been a repeat offender.

“She’s exhibiting her youth, in that she’s thoughtless, makes very poor decisions and is easily led,” he said.

“She’s spent her last two birthdays in custody and she’s not yet 21.”

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said Evans needed a high personal deterrence in order to turn her life around.

“Who goes and pinches cash from a till two days before you’re going to be sentenced for robbery? That’s crazy,” he said.

“You don’t get a free ride. There are repercussions for your actions.

“The offending was brazen, resulting from a drug addiction and hanging out with the wrong crowd it seems.”

He sentenced Evans to eight months’ jail, to be served accumulatively on top of her current sentence.

Her parole eligibility date was set at October 16, 2020.

