Those we lost on Western Downs Roads in 2020

REST IN PEACE: The year that was 2020 saw many families torn apart from the loss of loved ones who were fatally injured on Western Downs roads. Pic: Supplied

WESTERN Downs roadways have borne witness to six heartbreaking road fatalities, with countless loved ones sitting down to Christmas this year with an empty seat at the table.

Queensland’s road toll has been horrific this year, sitting at over 254 fatalities, which is 45 more than 2019 – and the year hasn’t even come to an end.

Here are five of the six road fatalities that rocked the Western Downs community:

Western Downs mourns local business owner after tragic crash

The Western Downs community is mourning the loss of Glenda Marie Pascoe, 62, who tragically passed away after her courier van was hit by a truck on the Warrego Highway at Warra.

The Dalby business owner had been driving the same route for 37 years, before tragedy struck on the first day of December, 2020.

Read Glenda Marie Pascoe’s full obituary here.

Tributes flow for teen killed in horror rollover near Dalby

There was an outpouring of emotion for a 16-year-old Bundaberg boy tragically killed in a single vehicle rollover in Cecil Plains earlier this year.

Brock Daniel was travelling as a passenger with three other teenagers north on Dalby Cecil Plains Rd about 10.30pm Monday night, October 5, when their vehicle left the road and rolled several times.

Paramedics including critical care were called to the crash, but sadly the 16-year-old boy died at the scene.

Read the full story here.

Cause of the horrific Taroom fatal revealed

Heart-breaking scenes unfolded on the Leichhardt Highway when a 44-year-old Goondiwindi man crashed into a prime mover attempting to overtake his Ute.

A Queensland police spokesman said the driver died at the scene of the crash at 9.10am on Tuesday, November 18.

Read the full story here.

Family pays tribute to father with ‘heart of gold’

A family torn apart by the sudden and shocking death of Clinton Albert Thompson has honoured the life of their son, brother, father and friend.

Clinton was killed in a tragic crash on Chinchilla Tara Rd, after the car he was a passenger in with his lifelong friend, Casey Porter and three others, collided with a tree, on May 21.

In a eulogy to her big brother, Teresa Doyle said there wasn’t a day that went by that Clinton wasn’t there by her side to protect her.

Read Clinton Albert Thompson’s full tribute here.

Family will always remember ‘true-blue’ country boy

Casey Ian Porter and his best friend Clinton Thompson did everything together, and when tragedy struck on May 21, the friends took their last breaths together after the car they were travelling in with three others struck a tree at speed.

Family said Casey was the definition of a true-blue country boy, who hated city life, and had a passion for all things bush.

Casey grew up in Tara, and his sister Kylie Porter said he always respected and loved his family, and spent some time with family out west as a teenager.

Read Casey Ian Porter’s full tribute here.