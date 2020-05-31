Thomas the Tank Engine narrator dies aged 68

The longest-running voice actor on iconic children's show Thomas & Friends has died, aged 68.

Michael Angelis, who was the narrator of Thomas the Tank Engine from 1991 to 2012, died at his home on Saturday, his agents confirmed.

Angelis worked on the show from its third to its 16th series for the UK, over a period of 21 years.

He also headed six American episodes, the first six The Railway Stories CDs and other commercials.

Angelis took over the role from The Beatles icon Ringo Starr in 1991. In 2012, he was succeeded by Alec Baldwin.

However, many will forever associate the show with Angelis's lilting English voice, and are mourning his death.

I'm stunned.#MichaelAngelis WAS Thomas for me as I was growing up - a charismatic actor with a fantastic voice.



excellent turns on Minder and Auf Wiedersehen, Pet as well.



thank you for everything Michael, and sleep well. 💔 https://t.co/qxE3x5sNyp — Joe Gibbons (Is Staying At Home!! 🏡) (@joegibbons1994) May 30, 2020

Angelis had a glowing career in the entrainment industry.

As well as narrating the show, he also portrayed the villain Mickey Startup in the television adaptation of comedy-drama Auf Wiedersehen, Pet in its third season.

Michael was married to Coronation Street star Helen Worth from 1991 until their divorce in 2001, and went on to wed Welsh model Jennifer Khalastchi later that year.

just wanna share my favorite moment from Michael Angelis #MichaelAngelis pic.twitter.com/0yvABKpfx7 — GleamingRedDude ❤️#Bigang (@GleamingRed) May 30, 2020