Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Thirteen-day-old baby dies from virus

19th Jun 2020 9:01 AM

 

The World Health Organization hopes hundreds of millions of doses of coronavirus vaccine can be produced this year and 2 billion doses by the end of 2021. Adam Reed reports.

A 13-day-old baby with no underlying health conditions has died with COVID-19 in the UK - becoming the nation's youngest known victim of the disease.

It is unclear how the baby, whose gender has not been released, contracted COVID-19.

The news came as Sheffield children's hospital - in England's north - confirmed that a child died on Monday after being admitted in a critical condition. The hospital, which has not confirmed the age of the child, said they had tested positive for COVID-19 but the cause of death had not been determined.
Also overnight, the World Health Organisation has said frontline workers, including health professionals and drivers, should be among the first to be immunised once a coronavirus vaccine has been developed

WHO Deputy Director-General Soumya Swaminathan said people with existing health issues should also be prioritised, along with people who work in areas that have been the site of large outbreaks, including meat processing factories, prisons, and nursing homes.

coronavirus coronavirusuk covid-19 health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Western racing gets a leg up from state spending

        premium_icon Western racing gets a leg up from state spending

        News $2.6 million is being pumped into upgrades at regional racing clubs, with southwest tracks to receive their share of the benefits.

        Queensland farmers in need receive $35,000 donation

        premium_icon Queensland farmers in need receive $35,000 donation

        News DROUGHT Angels will be able to help more struggling farmers, thanks to a $35,000...

        Fuel companies capitalising on low oil prices

        premium_icon Fuel companies capitalising on low oil prices

        News RACQ believes the petrol prices in Chinchilla are far too high.

        A meaningful addition to a local business

        premium_icon A meaningful addition to a local business

        News NO MATTER if you are a current or past employee of RIE Chinchilla you are apart of...