Fairbairn Dam.
News

Thirsty dams rising after heavy weekend falls

Jack Evans
, Jack.evans@capnews.com.au
29th Jan 2020 10:00 AM
The wet weather continued yesterday as much of the region experienced a drizzly day.

The larger falls were recorded north of the Rockhampton region with official totals of more than 25mm only reaching as far south as Marlborough.

 

WEATHER WRAP: Rainfall totals over the past week on the east coast. Picture: BOM
Despite the rainy day in the CBD, only 1mm was recorded at Rockhampton Airport yesterday between 9am and 4pm. The Capricorn Coast was even drier with 0.8mm

The torrential rain out west over the past few days subsided yesterday with Longreach, Blackall, Emerald and Blackwater all recording less than 1mm.

To the northwest, gauges in Clermont caught nearly 6mm.

However, river levels in the Fitzroy Basin continue to increase with parts of the Fitzroy, Dawson, Nogoa and Mackenzie rising.

Fairbairn Dam and Eden Bann Weir capacities continue to rise while Bedford, Bingegang and Tartrus Weirs remain at capacity.

 

Fairbairn dam levels showing a steady rise.
Mt Morgan and Callide dams continue to fall.

Mount Morgan No. 7 is at 22.9 per cent and Callide Dam is at 29.6 per cent.

