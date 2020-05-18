Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Third specialist COVID clinic opens on Coast

Kirstin Payne
by and Kirstin Payne
18th May 2020 10:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A SPECIALIST respiratory clinic to treat those with coronavirus or coronavirus-like symptoms will open on the Gold Coast today.

Only the third rapid response unit on the Coast, the new Hope Island clinic was established to reduce the burden on emergency departments and other GP clinics while also reducing the risk of exposure to COVID-19 across the community.

The other clinics in Burleigh Waters and Upper Coomera opened last month, with an additional clinic for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island residents to be launched at Nerang.

Coronavirus clinic at Gold Coast University Hospital.
Coronavirus clinic at Gold Coast University Hospital.

 

Gold Coast Primary Health Network Board Chair, Dr Roger Halliwell, said because low numbers of the virus were being detected, testing was even more important to pick up any new cases and stop any potential spread.

The clinics are among the hundred 100 GP-led respiratory clinics that have been opened across the country as part of the Federal Government's $2.4 billion health response to COVID-19.

The new clinic is at 10 Santa Barbara Rd, Hope Island.

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as Third specialist COVID clinic opens on Coast

coronavirus covid-19 covid specialist clinic gold coast second wave

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CATCH UP: 8 stories you may have missed this week

        premium_icon CATCH UP: 8 stories you may have missed this week

        News Take a look back over some of the stories from the Chinchilla district this week.

        Grey nomads stuck in southwest town for two months

        premium_icon Grey nomads stuck in southwest town for two months

        News Steve and Debi didn’t have the southwest on their itinerary, but they have found...

        ‘Big relief:’ Tourist parks likely to experience boom

        premium_icon ‘Big relief:’ Tourist parks likely to experience boom

        News Research revealing caravan and camping travellers are seven times more likely to...

        Hairdresser says “thank you” to her mentors

        premium_icon Hairdresser says “thank you” to her mentors

        News The votes are in! Meet Chinchilla’s best hairdresser as voted by you.