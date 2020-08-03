Third-party COVID-19 scare at Dalby business, tests undertaken

NEGATIVE: The third party and staff member have since been tested and returned negative results.

WAMINDA Services in Dalby took extreme COVID-19 precautions after finding out a third party known to the service had visited a declared COVID-19 hotspot in Brisbane.

On Friday, July 31, Waminda Services began taking measures after it was revealed that someone known to a staff member had visited a Brisbane hotspot.

General Manager of Waminda Services Tania Marshall said the chance of infection to others was extremely low, although the threat was taken seriously for the safety of staff, clients, and the community.

"Just as a precaution, for the day we restricted access to the community while we cleaned down, we're back to normal now, Ms Marshall said.

"It wasn't one of our staff members that was there, but they had contact with someone who had been.

The third party had visited one of the areas the Brisbane girls who tested positive had been… it was South Bank."

The third party and staff member have since been tested and returned negative results.