Another client from an embattled law firm has been charged with perjury by CCC detectives investigating the alleged misuse of trust accounts.
Crime

Third law firm client hit with charges by CCC

by Kate Kyriacou, Vanessa Marsh
14th Nov 2020 6:04 AM
A THIRD client of an embattled Gold Coast law firm has been charged with perjury by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

The CCC said a 26-year-old man, formerly from Pimpana, had been served a notice to appear in the Maryborough Magistrates Court later this month.

It's understood the man was a client of Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers.

"The CCC is an independent agency combating major crime and reducing corruption for the benefit of the Queensland community," the statement read.

The firm is being investigated as part of a wide-ranging probe into the misuse of trust accounts and the 26-year-old man is the third client of the firm to be charged out of the investigation.

Mongols bikie Harley Barbaro was also hit with a perjury charge last week, one day after a 33-year-old former Surfers Paradise man was also charged with perjury as part of the same investigation.

Harley Barbaro and defence solicitor Campbell McCallum. Picture: Scott Powick
Harley Barbaro and defence solicitor Campbell McCallum. Picture: Scott Powick

The men are all understood to be clients of the firm Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers with Barbaro a high-profile client of lawyer Campbell MacCallum.

MacCallum was charged with possessing a dangerous drug in July after the CCC raided his home and allegedly found a quantity of cocaine.

He recently indicated in court that he would plead guilty.

And a bail application in July for one of his clients, Mitchell Craig Armstrong, heard that MacCallum's car had been fitted with surveillance equipment by investigators.

The court heard MacCallum had driven Armstrong home from court and the pair had stopped to pick up an "eight ball" of cocaine.

"It's alleged that the solicitor then drove to an address where the defendant obtained the cocaine," Magistrate Mark Howden told the court.

"The defendant returned to the vehicle a short time later and there was a discussion about the cocaine.

"It's then alleged that the defendant consumed the cocaine while in the vehicle with the other person."

MacCallum is due to face court again next month and the three clients will face court on November 30.

Originally published as Third law firm client hit with charges by CCC

