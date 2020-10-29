Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Students at a high school have been evacuated after a caller made a bomb threat in the third day of similar threats to schools across NSW.
Students at a high school have been evacuated after a caller made a bomb threat in the third day of similar threats to schools across NSW.
Crime

Third day of school threats during exams

by Christopher Harris
29th Oct 2020 10:37 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Students at North Sydney Boys High School were evacuated after a caller rang the school and said there was a bomb on the premises.

All the students at the school were told to leave the school's buildings following the call which was received this morning.

It is the third day this week public school students have been forced to evacuate after an encrypted threatening email was sent to at least 19 Sydney schools on Tuesday and north coast schools were evacuated on Wednesday.

Today's phone call threat would have disrupted students at the school's modern history exam which was due to begin at 9.25am and also the Information and Digital Technology exam.

North Sydney Boys High School.
North Sydney Boys High School.

Originally published as Third day of school threats during HSC exams

bomb threats crime education hsc exams 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What Qld did in lockdown instead of drinking

        Premium Content What Qld did in lockdown instead of drinking

        News Despite fears people’s drinking would sharply increase during the lockdown, new evidence shows it actually decreased. Here’s what we were doing instead.

        Fiery Premier sinks elbow into opponent

        Premium Content Fiery Premier sinks elbow into opponent

        Politics Qld election debate: Premier pins hopes on coronavirus record

        ‘LAST RESORT’: APLNG confirms Western Downs job losses

        Premium Content ‘LAST RESORT’: APLNG confirms Western Downs job losses

        News ORIGIN Energy has confirmed there will be job losses in the Western Downs.

        Man in court for breaking his way across the NSW border

        Premium Content Man in court for breaking his way across the NSW border

        News A MAN has appeared in front of St George Magistrates Court after trying to cross...